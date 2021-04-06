Ramayan Actress Dipika Chikhlia’s Father-In-Law Passes Away

Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia's father-in-law Shri Bhikhubhai Dahyabhai Topiwala passed away on April 5, 2021. He was 88. The actress shared an emotional note on Instagram, in which she revealed that although he was her father-in-law, he had always made her feel like she was his daughter.

She captioned the picture as, "Rest In Peace ,He was my father in law ,but always made me feel like I was his daughter...always advised and thought out of the box, papa you will always be missed ..in our hearts and prayers forever...🙏🙏🙏🙏."

The picture had a note that read as, "For the world, he was a visionary, a man whose thoughts were light years ahead of his time. To his near and dear one, he was a pillar of strength, a comforting presence, who taught us how to face the challenges of life with courage and dignity. Someone who inspired us and encouraged us to chase our dream and live life to the fullest. Always loved, forever missed, Never forgotten - Maniben Topiwala."

Meanwhile, Dipika, who became a household name with her role of Sita in Ramayan, is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with latest pictures. She has not only been sharing pictures from Ramayan days, but has also been sharing throwback pictures from her off-screen life, sharing with her fans about her life. The actress was last seen in Bollywood film Bala in which she played the role of Susheela Mishra (Pari aka Yami Gautam's mother).

