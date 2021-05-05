Ramayan's Lakshman Aka Sunil Lahri Quashes Death Rumours Of Ravan Aka Arvind Trivedi

Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has quashed death rumours of his friend and co-star Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravan in the mythological show.

Sharing a couple of pictures on his Instagram account, he said that these days we keep hearing bad news due to COVID-19, but Arvind Trivedi's death news is a rumour. The actor also requested everyone not to spread fake news in such stressful times.

He wrote, "Aajkal Koi Na Koi Buri Khabar sunane Ko milati Hai carona ki vajah se, Upar Se Arvind Trivedi ji (Ravan) ki jhuthi khabar (These days we keep hearing bad news due to Covid-19, but the news of Arvind Trivedi Ji's demise is false)."

Sunil concluded by writing, "Meri Prathna Hai jhuthi afwah failane Walon se kripya Karke Is Tarah ki khabar na failaye... Bhagwan ki Daya se Arvind ji theek hain aur Prathna Karta Hun Ki Bhagwan unhen sadaiv Swasth rakhen (I request those who are spreading fake news to stop. With God's grace, Arvind Ji is fine. I pray for his healthy life)."

Fans agreed with Sunil's post and his Ramayan co-star Dipika Chikhlia commented by sharing folded hands emoji.

Well, this is not the first time that Arvind has become a victim of death hoax. Last year in May, similar news had spread on social media and Arvind's nephew Kaustubh Trivedi clarified on Twitter that it is untrue.

Kaustubh had tweeted, "Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks."