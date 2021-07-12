Rannvijay Singha And Wife Prianka Welcome Their Second Child, A Baby Boy

Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this year in the month of March. They are already parents to their four-year-old daughter Kainaat.

Rannvijay took to his social media handle to share the good news by posting a photo of a little red sports jersey along with a pair of tiny sneakers. The Roadies fame actor captioned the post with the prayers, “#satnamwaheguruੴ 🙏🏼🌑.”

As soon as Rannvijay shared the news, the post was flooded with congratulatory messages by his fans, friends and colleagues from the industry. Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal, Gauahar Khan, Dishank Arora among others congratulated the happy parents. Check out the post below:

Rannvijay and Prianka tied the knot in a private ceremony in Kenya back in 2015. Prianka, whose family is based in London, has been staying there since the pandemic hit. Rannvijay, who is currently busy hosting Splitsvilla X3 with Sunny Leone, keeps shuffling between the two countries, to spend time with family.

In an earlier interview with HT, Singha had opened up about having a baby amid the COVID-19 crisis and said, "When you see that the situation is about your health and it is about another human being, then you don't feel like going out. And that is why I am working here (away from my family). Because if I go back home and if my wife and daughter are there, I can't (and don't want to) bring back anything, even by mistake."