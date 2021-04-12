Rannvijay Singha Has THIS To Say About Having A Baby Amid COVID-19 Crisis

On March 4, 2021, Rannvijay Singha revealed that he and his wife Prianca Singha are expecting their second child. Well, having a baby amid the COVID-19 crisis is indeed a thing to worry about for the Splitsvilla 13 host, as he is staying away from his wife and daughter Kainaat Singha. The VJ-actor revealed that his wife Prianca and daughter are currently staying in London.

Rannvijay Singha is very much concerned about his wife's health, as her immunity is low. He said that the best thing we can do is to take all the precautions. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Roadies fame said, "When you see that the situation is about your health and it is about another human being, then you don't feel like going out. And that is why I am working here (away from my family). Because if I go back home and if my wife and daughter are there, I can't (and don't want to) bring back anything, even by mistake."

The actor confirmed that he will soon be going to London to be with Prianca and Kainaat. Rannvijay said that he will not be going out when in London and will practice social distancing to stay safe and keep his wife safe amid the pandemic. After all, the second wave of COVID-19 has hit several countries in the world (including India).

Talking about Rannvijay Singha's career, he is currently seen hosting Splitsvilla 13 with Sunny Leone. The actor was recently seen in VOOT original show, Sumer Singh Casefiles: Girlfriends. He played the role of a police officer in the show while Karishma Sharma, Aditi Arya, Swanand Kirkire and others were seen in pivotal roles.

