Rannvijay Singha Praises BB OTT Winner Divya; Says After Her Father Demise, She Has Taken All Responsibilities

Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar got over recently and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. Many of them praised the actress and called her the deserved winner. Divya celebrated her victory with Rannvijay Singha and boyfriend Varun Sood.

Rannvijay was all praise for Divya and revealed that after her father's demise she has become strong and has taken all responsibilities on her shoulders. He added that he is proud of her. The Splitsvilla 13 host also praised her boyfriend Varun Sood.

Rannvijay was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am extremely happy that Divya has won Bigg Boss OTT. I am very happy for Varun too. While Varun is doing Khatron Ke Khiladi, Divya is winning BB OTT. It's an achievement for the two of them. During the lockdown, both were thinking about what they should do in their careers ahead. I'm glad they are both doing good. Not just BB OTT, but even the other web show that Divya has recently done is being received well by the audience."

Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal To Participate In Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15? The Actress Responds

Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Thanks Everyone For Her Win, Celebrates With Varun Sood & Rannvijay Singha

He further added, "After Divya lost her father last year due to COVID, she has really been very strong and has taken all responsibilities on her shoulders. The way she has been taking all her responsibilities seriously makes me feel proud of her."

Rannvijay, who has hosted Roadies and Splitsvilla among other shows, is also of other participants who are doing good in showbiz and said that Divya, Varun, Bani, Harman and others, who have done Roadies and Splitsvilla are doing great. He added that they also have good fan following which is important especially in shows where voting is needed. So along with Divya, he said that he is proud of others as well, who are working hard and doing well for themselves. He concluded by saying that he supports all the new and young actors who are striving to make a mark.