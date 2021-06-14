Rannvijay Singha's Wife Prianka's Friends Throw Her A Surprise Baby Shower

Actor and TV host Rannvijay Singh and his wife Prianka are expecting their second child. Recently, Prianka's friends threw her a surprise baby shower that was all things love. She also took to her social media handle to share some delightful pictures from the same.

Talking about the same, the pictures see Rannvijay Singha posing with his wife while holding her baby bump. Rannvijay can be seen sporting a printed grey tee paired with blue jeans while Prainka looks pretty in a colourful floral-printed maxi dress. She also shared the beautiful decorations arranged by her friends for the occasion.

One can see cupcakes, chocolates kept in jars shaped like bunny ears and buns decorated to etch the words 'P Loves R.' The couple could be seen posing against the backdrop of some balloons and flowers. The cake had a lovely icing of the words, 'Another one for Squad Rann' while being adorned with icings of baby clothes, bunny rabbits, toy ducks and safety pins. Prianka also could be seen posing with her girl pals in one of the pictures. Take a look at the post.

Prianka gave an endearing caption for the same. She wrote, "I was told "Pri, it's been 8 months since you've been in your tracks every day with lockdown having been the best reason for you to be lazy, not social and stay in, but no more of this! Get your butt up, dress up and just be out in the garden on this date in the morning!" .. and so I caved.. didn't need to go far really! BEST SURPRISE EVER Thank you my K & M for putting together the loveliest, yummiest, most beautiful and so thoughtful baby shower for Rann and I."

Furthermore, praising her friends, Melissa and Karina, she added, "Love you both so so much. Karina, as usual, my supermom, all heart & 25 years of friendship later, you weren't going to just let this year slide without something in your style! Melissa, your warmth, infectious smile, our hilarious conversations about random things and our paranoia towards everything in life have helped me laugh my way through this pregnancy! Love you both so much and already missing you girls though we haven't moved yet. All of you girls thank you so so much for being a part of this wonderful surprise."