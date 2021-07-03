Ranveer Singh To Make His TV Debut With Visual-Based Quiz Show The Big Picture; Will It Beat KBC's TRPs?

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to make his television debut with Colors' visual-based quiz show The Big Picture, that is produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V. The show will also stream in Voot and Jio TV.

As per IE report, the show's concept is to test contestants' knowledge and visual memory. The contestants will have three lifelines with the help of which they can correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to walk away with the grand prize money. The report also suggests that since the show has interactive format, the viewers can win big by playing the game from the comfort of their homes.

About his small screen debut, Ranveer told the leading daily, "In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything - it's been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors' The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a 'now' generation quiz show sealed the deal for me."

Sources also revealed to IE that the actor shot for the teaser of the show last week.

In a statement, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, Nina Elavia said, "Breaking new boundaries of entertainment, we are extremely excited to announce one of the biggest and differentiated quiz shows- The Big Picture. We look forward to presenting this extremely unique proposition to our viewers which will be helmed by superstar Ranveer Singh. He is a maverick youth icon, who has carved a niche through sheer hard work and excellence in his craft. His youth appeal makes him an instant fit for the show, and we are certain that his exuberance and charm will captivate the people of India."

Apparently, the show will go on floors soon and it might go on-air in August on Colors TV.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the top game reality show that will soon be aired on Sony TV. The show has also been getting good ratings. Well, it has to be seen if Ranveer's show will beat Big B's KBC!