Raqesh Bapat’s Answer To A Fan’s Query About Shamita Shetty Proves That He Is ‘Naughty At 40’

After coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have reportedly started dating each other. A few days ago, they were spotted in the city for a dinner date. Fondly called as 'Shara', Raqesh and Shamita recently had a live session with fans on Instagram, in which they clarified that they are not living together.

During the live session, fans asked Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty several questions, which will make you blush. In one of the comments, a fan asked Raqesh a very naughty query. A fan's question was - "If he were to paint Shamita, where does he visualize painting her?" Well, this question made Shamita Shetty blush and Raqesh said, "That is a very naughty question, by the way."

Interestingly, always shy Raqesh Bapat responded to the question and his answer proved that he is very 'naughty at 40'. The 43-year-old actor said, "I think I would like to paint her standing by the beach, with the sea in front of her and the breeze brushing through her hair, maybe a flowy dress. I think I would like to capture her on the sand, standing on the beach, looking at the sea." Well, his answer touched Shamita and she replied, "Aww, that's beautiful."

Moreover, Shamita Shetty also described her rumoured beau Raqesh Bapat in three words - "Deep, Passionate and Introvert." Raqesh too said, "she is warm, cute and very caring." He further added that there are many attributes to her and he doesn't think that he can pick just three.

Let us tell you, Shamita Shetty is entering the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant. Raqesh Bapat said that he will be supporting her from outside and would want her to win the show. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 15 is starting on October 2, 2021, on Colors TV.