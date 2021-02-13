Rashami Desai Is Excited About Her Birthday; Reveals Her Plans

It's ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai's birthday today (February 13). The actress couldn't celebrate her birthday last year owing to her participation in the reality show, but this year, she said that she will be spending quality time with her family members and is excited about the same.

Rashami was quoted by HT as saying, "I'm going to spend time with my family. We've been in the lockdown mode for so long, but yes, slowly we're going out and all, and getting back to normalcy. I'm going to spend quality moments with family members and I'm very excited about it."

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress said that every year has been very challenging and admitted that last year was the toughest. She added that in the last four years, she has been seeing a lot of difficulties in life, but feels that somewhere, she has the motivation and a positive side to her. Rashami further said that one needs to look at the tough times in a positive way, and the way the one look at life and at self really matters.

When asked what her birthday wish is, she said, "Just respect what you have, be in the present and love yourself. I've to promise myself that I will workout everyday and keep myself healthy. Baaki sab secondary hai, agar main hi theek nahi rahi toh fir kya."

Meanwhile, Rashami celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake at airport with paparazzi. The actress also shared a few pictures of the cakes, gifts and wishes that she received on her birthday on her Instagram stories.

