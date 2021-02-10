Rashami Desai, Kamya Punjabi & Other Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Express Shock Over Abhinav Shukla’s Eviction

Rashami Desai

"Highly unfair I loved #AbhinavShukla as a player and amazing human. Really wanted to see you & ruby in top 2. But for me you are a winner. & trust me universe is backing you both. #rubinav ✊ @RubiDilaik @ashukla09 #BB14 ."

Kamya Punjabi

"Are u serious?????? They are deciding the faith of a contestant who has been in the house since day one maintaining his dignity n playing so well.... so bloody unfair #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09 u are already a winner for me!"

Shefali Bagga

"That's really unfair,jo log bahar se dekh ke ae hai unhone ye nahi dekha ki #AbhinavShukla gave enough content to the show later on?ya fir ache logon k liye ye show hai hi nahi? Absolutely wrong decision. #EijazKhan toh show mein hai bhi nahi.Toh wo ek option ho sakte the #BB14."

Nishant Singh Malkani

"Heartbreaking to see #AbhinavShukla leaving Woh janta ke Representative Nahi hai Biggboss janta ki Representative hai Voting lines Jo ap Apne convinced ke hisab se kholte to He deserves to be in top 5 ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE."

Srishty Rode

"He is genius i am shocked.... #AbhinavShukla you don't deserve to go like this but we all are proud of you ...ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE" and "No doubt #AbhinavShukla is the best gentleman Bigg Boss house has ever seen. Late but ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE."

Shilpa Saklani

"#AbhinavShukla deserves to stay! He is being loved by the audience. ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE."

Shardul Pandit

"Dear @ashukla09 you have shown grace, class ,compassion and humanity in a game like #BigBoss14 . Well played mere TAO..huge respect and a big hug. Chalo trekking par? #AbhinavShukla #ColorsTV #bb14 @ColorsTV @justvoot @EndemolShineIND."