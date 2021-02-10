Rashami Desai, Kamya Punjabi & Other Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Express Shock Over Abhinav Shukla’s Eviction
Yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 was indeed an emotional one for all the viewers. After the big twist of mid-week eviction, connections chose Abhinav Shukla for the elimination citing his less contribution to the game as the reason. When Bigg Boss announced his name, Rubina Dilaik, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and others broke into tears. However, outside the house, Abhinav's fans including some ex-Bigg Boss contestants like Rashami Desai, Kamya Punjabi, Nishant Singh Malkani and others expressed their shock over his elimination on Twitter. Let's have a look:
Rashami Desai
"Highly unfair I loved #AbhinavShukla as a player and amazing human. Really wanted to see you & ruby in top 2. But for me you are a winner. & trust me universe is backing you both. #rubinav ✊ @RubiDilaik @ashukla09 #BB14 ."
Kamya Punjabi
"Are u serious?????? They are deciding the faith of a contestant who has been in the house since day one maintaining his dignity n playing so well.... so bloody unfair #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09 u are already a winner for me!"
Shefali Bagga
"That's really unfair,jo log bahar se dekh ke ae hai unhone ye nahi dekha ki #AbhinavShukla gave enough content to the show later on?ya fir ache logon k liye ye show hai hi nahi? Absolutely wrong decision. #EijazKhan toh show mein hai bhi nahi.Toh wo ek option ho sakte the #BB14."
Nishant Singh Malkani
"Heartbreaking to see #AbhinavShukla leaving Woh janta ke Representative Nahi hai Biggboss janta ki Representative hai Voting lines Jo ap Apne convinced ke hisab se kholte to He deserves to be in top 5 ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE."
Srishty Rode
"He is genius i am shocked.... #AbhinavShukla you don't deserve to go like this but we all are proud of you ...ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE" and "No doubt #AbhinavShukla is the best gentleman Bigg Boss house has ever seen. Late but ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE."
Shilpa Saklani
"#AbhinavShukla deserves to stay! He is being loved by the audience. ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE."
Shardul Pandit
"Dear @ashukla09 you have shown grace, class ,compassion and humanity in a game like #BigBoss14 . Well played mere TAO..huge respect and a big hug. Chalo trekking par? #AbhinavShukla #ColorsTV #bb14 @ColorsTV @justvoot @EndemolShineIND."
Apart from these celebs, Bigg Boss 7 fame Sofia Hayat also reacted to Abhinav's eviction, but the only difference being she became extremely happy with it. She turned herself into a goddess and posted a video on Instagram. She captioned it as, "Let's celebrate that Abhinav is out and Rakhi is still in. The gods are with you Rakhi!"
Since Abhinav Shukla is out of the house, RubiNav fans are now keeping an eye on Rubina Dilaik's game. In tonight's episode, contestants will be competing with each other for 'Ticket To Finale'. Let's see who wins it.
