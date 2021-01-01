Rashami Desai, Sanaya Irani, Drashti Dhami And Other TV Celebs Welcome New Year 2021, Wish Fans

The year 2021 has finally arrived and everyone is looking after it with renewed hope and optimism. Celebrities too have already started their new year with some much-needed cheer and celebration. Many television stars including Rashami Desai, Sanaya Irani, Drashti Dhami among others took to their social media handles to share the joy and to wish their fans a happy new year.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali enjoyed a wonderful evening with their kids, family and friends. They shared some pics from the celebration on their respective Instagram accounts. Jay also made a special new year post with a beautiful picture with Mahhi and wrote, “Happy New year guys....app Sabko untna pyaar milein jitna mahhi ke aankhon mein mere liye hain ...lolz sorry little high so romantic ho raha hun 🤣🤣 @mahhivij”

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal had a blast together with their friends. Sanaya shared a bunch of pictures from their quirky party on Instagram and wrote, “Happy New Year world 🥳🥳 . 2021 I have been waiting for you, nice to meet you 😀😀.”

Drashti Dhami looked stunning as she took to her Instagram handle and wished fans on the special occasion. She wrote, “Happy new year !!!! Let’s make this year full of compassion , love and oneness !!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Rashami Desai also shared a bunch of lovely selfies and is seen beaming in joy in the pictures. The actress wrote, “Out with the old, in with the new, wishing every day of 2021 to be filled with success, happiness, and prosperity! ✨🙏🏼 Most importantly, don’t forget to keep your spirits and determination unshaken! ✅💯 #HappyNewYear”

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first new years after marriage at Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar’s live concert. The couple danced on the stage and were seen twinning in black outfits. Neha shared a cute selfie with Rohan and wrote, “Happy New Year You Beautiful People!! #NehuPreet”

Namak Issk Ka’s Monalisa was seen having a fun time with TV couple Puja Bannerjee and Kunal Verma at a house party. The actress shared a flurry of pics and wished everyone by a Happy New Year.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar celebrated new years in a unique way by ringing it in with a bunch of on-duty security guards. Shoaib shared a group picture on his IG account with Dipika, his mother, sister and the group of guards. He wished everyone by writing, “Our new year bring-in Happy new year !!!! Khush rahiye, pyar baatiye ❤️”

