Rashmika Mandanna Buys Lavish Flat In Mumbai?

Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the busiest actresses in the south film industry. Right from working in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil films to joining the Bollywood industry, the actress is not leaving any stone unturned to spread her wings of talent across the nation. A few days ago, we had reported that the Kannada beauty has started shooting for her first Bollywood film Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mumbai.

And now, we have come across yet another exciting news about the actress. As per a report published in a leading portal, Rashmika Mandanna has bought a lavish flat in Mumbai. Well, the report further suggests that the flat is situated in Mumbai's suburb, so that Rashmika could manage to reach the shooting location easily. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Reportedly, Rashmika has also bought a flat in Hyderabad, as she has a lot of projects lined-up in Tollywood.

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna has already bagged her second Bollywood project opposite Amitabh Bachchan. It will be directed by Queen fame Vikas Bahl, and it is said to be a slice-of-life comedy based on father-daughter relationship. The film will go on floors in March 2021.

Talking about Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects, the actress will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Sukumar's directorial venture Pushpa. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Apart from that, she is also a part of the film Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu. Notably, Rashmika is also making her Tamil debut opposite Karthi with the film Sulthan. Her last Kannada film Pogaru opposite Dhruva Sarja is doing exceedingly well at the box office. The film was released on February 19, 2021.

