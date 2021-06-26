Ratan Rajput Reacts To People’s Flak Over Her Engagement On National TV; Says ‘It Wasn’t Fake At All’

Ratan Rajput, who shot to fame with the show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, had caught everyone's attention by getting engaged to Abhinav Sharma on national television. For the unversed, Ratan had conducted a marriage reality show aka swayamvar, which was titled Ratan Ka Rishta in 2011. Eventually, Ratan Rajput chose contestant Abhinav Sharma and got engaged to him on national television. Sadly, this engagement didn't last long as the duo parted ways a year later.

Well, after their breakup, many people thought that Ratan Rajput did Ratan Ka Rishta for the sake of publicity. When asked about people's reaction, the Bigg Boss 7 fame said that it was all organic and real. She told ETimes TV, "I took a lot of time to give my nod to the show. It wasn't fake at all, everything was organic and real. Just because I found a man on the show and got engaged on television, people thought it was a gimmick. After Abhinav Sharma and I got engaged, I took a break from work for a year to work on our relationship. Unfortunately, it didn't work out, so it was a mutual decision to call it off. If I wasn't serious about it, why would I take a break from work? If we just wanted money, we could have lied and participated in dance reality shows together to earn, but we didn't do any of that. I feel upset when people assume such things."

Ratan Rajput further stated that she didn't regret doing the reality show. She claimed that many people rejected to work with her because she did Ratan Ka Rishta. When asked about her future plans, Ratan said that she would like to connect with a simple and down-to-earth man. However, there is no such person on her radar right now.

Let us tell you that Ratan Rajput had a very short journey in Bigg Boss 7. She had thought that the show will give a boost to her career, but nothing happened. Talking about her career, she has featured in shows like Raavan, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Dil Se Diya Vachan, Mahabharat, Santoshi Maa and so on.