Ravi Bhatia Calls Out Casting Agent Who Asked His Sister To Send Indecent Video For Audition

Actor Ravi Bhatia, who has been a part of shows like Jodha Akbar, Ishq Subhan Allah and many others, recently exposed a casting agent who asked the actor's cousin sister to send a video of her masturbating for an audition. In an interview with Spotboye, the actor revealed that the casting guy crossed all his limits and asked his 21-year-old sister, who wants to pursue her career in acting to do such an awful act. The actor also spoke about the incident on social media and tagged the person on the same.

Ravi Bhatia told an entertainment portal that his cousin sister informed him about her acting dreams and revealed that she has been giving auditions for her first break. However, the actor was completely shocked after learning about the demands from the casting agent.

The Jodha Akbar actor said, "She informed that a casting guy reached out to her for a series and asked to send photos which she already sent but after that, he is asking her to send a video of masturbating. So, I told her to send me the screenshot and his number. After which, I connected with him and requested his email id saying I want to send my profile as an actor. So, he sent me his Facebook profile and other details. That's how I got confirmation he is the one who is doing this thing and then I decided to expose him on social media."

Ravi Bhatia further said that the act might have affected his cousin sister mentally, as she belongs to a small town and doesn't know much about this industry. Hence, he decided to get the casting guy banned from the industry and informed many producers about him. Notably, the actor also informed that the person reached out to him and apologized for the same. He said, "He called me crying and apologised for it saying that I just followed my director's instruction. I will never do this again in my life."

Talking about Ravi Bhatia's career, the actor has worked in popular shows like Dharamveer, Dadagiri, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Laal Ishq and so on. He was last seen in the web series Shukla The Tiger.