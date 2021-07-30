    For Quick Alerts
      Ravi Bhatia On Cloud Nine As Shukla The Tiger Turns Out To Be Super Hit

      Actor Ravi Bhatia who is enjoying much appreciation for his OTT debut, Shukla the Tiger says that he always looks forward to promote positivity and joy on screen.

      He says, "Love and light! According to me, happiness starts from within, and the work I enjoy doing will always make my audience happy and capture their sentiment perfectly making them in love with my work. I always look forward to empower others by my projects and promote positivity and joy."

      The actor who is known for serials like Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se and Ishq Subhan Allah wants his audience to enjoy watching his work whenever they are struggling with a mood swing. "I want my audience to keep me in mind whenever they all had fair share of bad days or a bad mood. When sad days seem to take over, I want them to sit down, take a deep breath, and watch through a few of my best happy work out there, like Shukla the Tiger. And I'm happy that some more are about to release," he added.

      Ravi is looking forward to the release of his next web series Margaon: The Closed File, also featuring veteran actor Zeenat Aman.

      He will also be seen in a lead role in the upcoming Bollywood film “The Conversation” and a couple of upcoming web series like Char Ka Punchnama and Hastinapur.

      Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 19:44 [IST]
      X