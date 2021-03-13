Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta Share Their Excitement & Nervousness About Their First Production Udaariyaan

Indian television's popular couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's first production venture Udaariyaan is all set to go on-air from March 15, 2021, on Colors. The actors are quite nervous and excited about the project which stars Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya and Priyanka Chaudhary in the lead roles. The couple recently shared statements with the media, in which they talked about how they are feeling since the show's launch is just around the corner.

Sargun Mehta, who has now become an established Punjabi actress, said that Udaariyaan is a piece of their own heart. She is completely connected with the show not only financially but emotionally as well. "It's our brainchild and we are eagerly waiting for it to go on-air. In a way, I am feeling the same kind of nervousness the way it was when I gave my first audition. Fingers crossed and truly praying for viewers to love our feature Udaariyaan," Sargun said.

On the other hand, Ravi Dubey, who was recently seen in Jamai Raja 2.0 Season 2 considers Udaariyaan as his wife Sargun Mehta's baby. "She has put immense effort in every aspect of the show, I am nothing more than a small support system to her," Ravi added.

The promos of Udaariyaan are already creating buzz amongst the masses, and Sargun and Ravi have high expectations from the same. On the professional front, Ravi Dubey's last web series Jamai Raja 2.0 Season 2 opposite Nia Sharma impressed fans. The actor will next be seen in the film 3 Dev. Sargun Mehta will be seen in a couple of Punjabi films like Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya and Qismat 2.

Also Read : Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta Turn Producers With Udaariyaan; Actor Says The Show Is Sargun's Baby

Also Read : Ravi Dubey To Feature In A Hollywood Project: Report