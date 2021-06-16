Ravi Dubey Explains How He Experienced Empathy For The First Time During COVID-19 Crisis

Ravi Dubey is one of the most popular actors in the Indian television industry. He has featured in a lot of popular shows and web series. After getting fame with his acting and hosting skills, the actor turned producer and is now producing Colors' show Udaariyaan with his actress-wife Sargun Mehta.

Amidst all, Ravi was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. He had quarantined himself in Punjab, where he was busy doing production work of his show Udaariyaan. During his quarantine period, Ravi Dubey learned that he has a lot of responsibilities towards the people who are working under him. As a producer, Ravi got to experience that empathy during the COVID-19 crisis.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Ravi Dubey said, "As an entrepreneur, we all have that little sense of empathy, but sometimes we don't have a direction to give to it. When you know that a certain number of people are entirely dependent on you, not just for livelihood but their health and well-being also, the latent empathy inside you gets a direction."

The Jamai Raja 2.0 actor further stated that the actor has responsibilities for himself and his staff of four to five people, however, a producer has to take care of everyone who is associated with his project. Hence, it was important for him to get all of them vaccinated. Ravi also said that he is all prepared to take the financial stress as well.

Ravi Dubey: I Came From A Place Where Being An Actor Was A Far-Fetched Idea

He said, "From the production point of view, those days are always a hit that the producer has to take, but we welcomed it. It was important that everybody who's involved gets vaccinated and takes good care of themselves and only then, they could get back to work. We'll now ensure their second dose whenever it's due."

Ravi Dubey To Feature In A Hollywood Project: Report

Kudos to Ravi Dubey's thoughts and efforts for his crew. Talking about his career, he has featured in shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Jamai Raja, Qubool Hai and so on.