      Ravi Dubey: I Came From A Place Where Being An Actor Was A Far-Fetched Idea

      Ravi Dubey is one fine actor that has always given star struck performances with each role. His career achievements are commendable. There is no doubt that he has worked hard to make a name for himself in this industry. The fame might make it seem easy but the journey will make you release the real blood, sweat and hard work behind his success.

      To date, we all have known and heard stories about Ravi Dubey as an actor but little did anyone knew that he came to Mumbai to become an engineer. Don't believe us? Find out yourself about the life story of Ravi Dubey.

      Ravi Dubey

      Talking about his journey in Mumbai, Ravi said, "I come from Gurgaon where being an actor was a far-fetched idea. Therefore like everyone else, I was looking at the other inclinations that I may have within me. That's when my dad suggested I should be an engineer as a plan B for life."

      He further added, "However, my father in his heart and mind always knew that I will find my place in this creative industry and that's why I chose Mumbai and not any other city for pursuing Engineering. Whatever his foresight was it came into being and in my third year of college I started doing a lot of commercials and eventually entered the television industry and by God's grace now, Sargun and I, we are producing content for television. Honestly, I am nothing but grateful for everything that I have in my life."

      Currently, Ravi is in complete isolation and taking utmost care of himself. Fans have been sending him recovery wishes from all over the world. We are sure Ravi is going to be fine in no time and we will see him back in the game super soon.

      Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 16:26 [IST]
      X