Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta Turn Producers With Udaariyaan; Actor Says The Show Is Sargun’s Baby

Television's cutest couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have turned producers with the new show Udaariyaan. Produced under the banner of their own company, the actors had shared the promo of the show recently, which was also revealed on Bigg Boss 14 grand finale episode. The actors are extremely happy as they are moving one step ahead and have now become story tellers. They hope that they get the same amount of love as they embrace this new role of being producers.

Talking to TOI, Sargun revealed that she is deeply attached to the show while Ravi said it is Sargun's baby as it has been conceptualised and developed by her, and she has literally worked night and day in making this show.

Sargun said, "It feels like a dream, I have to be honest I am deeply attached to this show. God has been kind to both of us. We have continuously seen growth ...we have spent a decade being a part of so many stories and now to 'tell' a story that we believe in is surreal ...to see characters I have created come to life on screen is surreal ...we are grateful for the support and blessings of our audience who have unconditionally loved us through thick and thin ...continue shower your blessings on us."

Ravi said that he is forever proud of her and is sure that her earnestness and sincerity will win everyone's heart. He further added, "The television industry has given us so much. We have spent 15 long years in the industry, been a part of many stories, I am happy and proud that Sargun and myself as a team are now turning storytellers with Udaariyaa. The show is Sargun's baby. It's conceptualised and developed by her. She has literally worked night and day in making this show. I am certain her earnestness and sincerity will win everyone's heart... I am forever proud of her. The audience has showered immense love on us on all the characters we have played. I hope they continue to shower the same amount of love as we embrace this new role of being producers."

Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya in the lead roles.

