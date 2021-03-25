Jamai 2.0 Actor Ravi Dubey Says He Will Be Deleting Instagram For Next Few Days, Find Out The Reason Here

Ravi Dubey informed his fans and followers on Instagram about deleting his account a few days ago. The actor’s move left his fans in shock and they were seen requesting him to change his decision in the comments section. They also requested Ravi to stay back as they will miss him terribly.

However, it should be noted that the actor was talking about deleting the social media app from his phone and is not going off the platform. A close source to the actor has confirmed the same in a media report. He revealed that Ravi has decided to go on a digital detox as he wants to spend time with his wife Sargun Mehta.

Ravi, who has been quite active on social media, is taking a few days break to rejuvenate as he has a packed schedule ahead of him. The source also revealed that the actor had been working nonstop and there were times when he had to shoot for the entire night. The Instagram post that sent Ravi’s fans in a tizzy was "Deleting Instagram for next few days...ciao (sic)." Take a look!

On the work front, Ravi was recently seen in the second season of Jamai 2.0 alongside Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur. He also launched his first production venture with his wife Sargun, a TV show named Udaariyaan for Colors. The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming web series Matsyakaand in Rajasthan.

