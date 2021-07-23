Reena Roy To Appear As Special Guest On Indian Idol 12; Actress Lip Syncs To Contestant Arunita’s Voice

Sony TV’s Indian Idol 12 is one of the most popular reality shows on television. The singing reality show has managed to entertain the viewers with its talented contestants and their performances. In this weekend’s episode, veteran actress Reena Roy along with singer Bappi Lahiri will make an appearance as special guests.

The contestants will be giving an ode to the legends and will be seen singing their evergreen hit songs. Reena Roy will also be sharing some instances from her yesteryears and revealed that she used to be in awe of Jeetendra’s punctuality.

The veteran actress said, “Jeetendraji has been my co-actor is most of the films with Late Jay Om Prakashji Films. Believe me, when I say that I have never seen any actor, even Amitabh Bachchanji being as punctual as Jeetendraji.”

She further added, “I still remember, if we ever had an early morning shoot, Jeetuji used to call everyone at 5.00 AM and he made sure that we all got ready for the shoot as quickly as possible. So much so, that a lot of times, we ended up completing the shoot way before the schedule itself. Jeetuji has always been a pleasure to work with and I admire his extraordinary energy and zeal of motivation that he continues to inspire us with.”

Interestingly, Reena Roy will be seen grooving with the contestants on the song 'Jaan-E-Jaan, O Meri Jaan-E-Jaan' while Sayli Kamble sings this hit number for the talented actor. Post Sayli's performance, the yesteryear star shared that she was very lucky to have good songs throughout her career.

She also revealed her passion for bikes and said, "I have loved riding bikes since my childhood. My sister Barkha, who made 'Sanam Teri Kasam' specially added the bike scene in it because of my desire. I used to wake up in the morning take my bike and go for rounds. I was the Bandra girl with a bike. I owned a Yamaha and once, when I was busy shooting, my younger sister tried to give it a ride and hurt herself. So, my mother returned the bike to the person we took it from and said that we didn’t want it in the house."

The actress, who has been the leading lady in films like Aasha and Kalicharan, will even be seen lip-syncing to contestant Arunita’s voice as she sings her iconic song, 'Sheesha ho ya dil ho.’ Take a look!