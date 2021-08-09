Rekha To Make Special Appearance In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Maha Saptah

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular television shows and it's not surprising at all. Laced with an intriguing storyline and amazing plot twists, viewers all over are hooked on this delightful show. The love story of Virat and Sai has been a favourite with the audience, since its start. No wonder, all fans are head over heels in love with SAIRAT! The upcoming twist has made the audiences more curious about the upcoming Maha Saptah that begins from today!

Living Legend Rekhaji is closely associated with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. With her recent magical appearance in the promo, fans are talking non-stop about the elegance and love that Rekha Ji brings along with her. There seems to be an exciting development in the show. A source shared, "Rekhaji might be making a special appearance on the show after shooting for the second promo. The response to the promo has been amazing! With such a fantastic twist in the script, it's only natural that the makers will want to do all that's possible to make the Maha Saptah a huge success."

Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are eagerly waiting for the events to unfold. There are a million questions about Sai & Virat. Will their love story hit a speed bump with Samrat's re-entry? Will Virat never confess his feelings towards Sai? The great reveal begins tonight at 8.00 pm only on Star Plus!