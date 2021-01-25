Republic Day EXCLUSIVE! Mr World 2015 Thakur Anoop Singh: I Would Love To Bring In Changes For Women Safety

On Representing India On World Level

Thakur Anoop Singh has represented India on the global level by participating in various competitions. Being a winner of Fit Factor Mr India 2015, Mr Asia 2015 and Mr World 2015, Singh shared his proud feeling of representing India. He said, "Oh, it was the most amazing feeling. I defeated 47 countries in my category and got the gold medal for India. That feeling can be felt even today when I think of it. For the first time, I felt it wasn't just one person winning, but the whole nation. Wasn't a singular feel at all. I knew back home, I was going to make our people proud."

Thing To Feel Proud Of Being An Indian

While sharing about a particular thing that makes him the proudest Indian, Thakur Anoop Singh said, "The diversity in culture yet so much unity that we have, our culturally rich heritage and most importantly we are one of the most respected nations on the global map is what makes me proudest of being an Indian."

Thakur Anoop Singh On Real Patriotism

Sharing his take on real patriotism, Singh said, "To me, real patriotism is the sacrifices our Indian Army, Navy and Airforce make every day of their lives to protect us and give us the free air, we breathe today. I feel like a citizen of India, everyone in their youth or prime must at least once in their whole life span, do something for INDIA on a global scale to experience that real feeling of patriotism. Because there's nothing like the feeling when you are respected as soon as you introduce yourself that you are from India."

Changes To Bring To India

Thakur Anoop Singh wants to make India a fit nation and a better place for women. While speaking about the changes he wants to bring to India, the former Mr World 2015 said, "Since I've never tasted alcohol or smoked in my life and follow a healthy lifestyle. This is something, I definitely want to change in our country by involving and encouraging more people to stay fit, strong and quit tobacco alcohol or any kind of addiction that leads to health deterioration. I would also love to bring in changes for ‘women safety' by making it a compulsion to learn self-defence as a lesson starting from the schools itself."

Changes Each Indian Should Bring Within Themselves

Talking about the changes each Indian should bring within themselves to make India a better country, Thakur Anoop Singh said, "The first most important change required would be the mindset that ‘koi aur karlega'. It is not just our Prime Minister's responsibility, but our own as an individual to keep the country clean, free of toxic waste and also to help co-operate with each other in times of crisis. When there's an accident on the road, I've noticed no one comes forward to help thinking ‘koi aur karlega'. They take a video to upload on their social handle saying god bless, how sad. but they'd not go pick the body up and take it to the hospital fearing what if the cops will question. The basic instinct and responsibility as a citizen has to be understood and once these little changes occur in every individual, we see our country getting better out there."

Future Projects

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Singh said, "For now, the next big one is a Telugu/Hindi called Khiladi with Ravi Teja sir, which I am doing. Rest will be informed as soon as things lock as I am still busy reading scripts and getting narrations."