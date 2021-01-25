Republic Day EXCLUSIVE! Sharad Malhotra To Adaa Khan; TV Celebs On The Changes They Want To See In India

Sharad Malhotra

"I feel there should be dog shelters in every area because pets give unconditional love. But still, they are not taken care of as we can see stray dogs all over the country."

Meera Deosthale

"Well, there are a lot of things for sure, but one thing that comes to my mind immediately is safety for women and kids in a lot of places in the country. I have friends from the north, who still don't go out after 7 pm. I have been brought up in Gujarat and my parents haven't had to worry if I was returning home by 9 pm or post it. Wish that the safe environment we all seek is in every corner of the country."

Adaa Khan

"Girls should be trained in martial arts in school as a mandate. Girls should be encouraged to play sports as well."

Nishant Singh Malkani

"Unemployment is increasing day by day post lockdown. New job opportunities have to be created at the earliest."

Sucheeta Trivedi

"The traffic and road system has to be corrected. At any point of time, we find roads dug and the work keeps going on for months and it creates traffic. Deadline has to be met timely."

Ruslaan Mumtaz

"Our country has changed and grown for the better in the last many years. Indians are at the forefront in all the fields world over. I just wish this continues. The only change I would like to see is some control on news channels and to punish those that spread wrong news because people believe what they watch on news channels."