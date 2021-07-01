Reyhna Pandit Says 'Kumkum Bhagya Is Truly Like My Second Home'; Talks About Her Role Post Leap

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the popular shows on television. Recently, the show was in the news for its leap. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's show underwent major changes post leap, and all actors were given look changes. Reyhna Pandit, who had replaced Shikha Singh as Alia in the show, spoke about the show, the bond she shares with the team and the changes in her role post leap.

Regarding the show, the actress told Pinkvilla that she is glad to be a part of the show and Kumkum Bhagya has now become her second home.

She said that Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience since several years and she got a chance to join the show last year after Shikha left due to the birth of her child. She added that since the time she joined the show, everything has been a bliss. She further said that initially she was apprehensive about stepping into Shikha's shoes, but she feels that she has owned the character of Alia now.

Reyhana said that apart from acting, the whole shooting experience with the cast has been wonderful too. She added, "The whole Kumkum Bhagya family welcomed me warmly and now I am a member of this wonderful group of people. In fact, we have star actors like Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, but neither of them comes across like that on set. Everyone is like a family, they are warm and kind, we have a lot of fun together. We obviously have bonded a lot and Kumkum Bhagya is truly like my second home now. No one is judgmental or interferes in your work here, they all push you to do your best and I am having a great time being a part of the show."

As we all know, Abhi and his family had become bankrupt and have shifted to chawl. Alia, who was once following the fashion, is now donning a simple look.

Regarding the same, Reyhna said, "The character of Aaliya has changed quite drastically. After losing their fortune, the Mehras are not well to do, they are just about managing things. So, she is not the fashionista, diva that she used to be. You'll see her dressed very simply. In fact, she is frustrated with the current scenario she is in, especially with poverty hitting their family. She doesn't mince her words now, not even in front of her brother. However, one thing that hasn't changed in her is that she still loves her family and cares for them. So, she helps out the family whenever and however she can."