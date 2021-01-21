Ridhi Dogra On Her Bond With Ex-Husband Raqesh Bapat: He Is Still Family For Me

Ridhi Dogra On Her Bond With Ex-Hubby Raqesh Bapat

After being married for eight years, Ridhi and Raqesh parted ways officially a couple of years ago. However, Ridhi still thinks of Raqesh as a part of her family. While speaking about her bond with the Tum Bin actor, she said, "Everyone wants to come home to someone. While I do miss having a companion, I feel that one should learn to enjoy this phase, too. It is important to love yourself and have a relationship with yourself first. There are so many who are trapped in lonely marriages. I feel it's important to understand that you don't need anyone to complete you; you should also not be affected by anyone who enters or exits your life. It may sound bookish, but you have to be at peace with yourself, understand your flaws and appreciate the good qualities. The inward journey is important. Raqesh and I have been in touch occasionally and I know that he is still family for me. People think that celebs can divorce and move on in their lives, but that's not true. It requires a lot of dignity and grace to be able to do that. I am thankful to Raqesh for helping me evolve and our friendship has helped us transition easily into a new phase. Currently, I feel gratitude and blessed for everything that I have in life."

The Actress On Spending Lockdown Days Alone

After divorce, Ridhi Dogra spent the lockdown days alone. Notably, she never lived alone in her life before. Interestingly, she feels a change in herself. The actress said, "When I got divorced in 2019, I had to learn to live on my own for the first time in my life. I have never lived alone. Besides being married, I have always enjoyed the hustle and bustle of friends dropping and pets as my companion. Suddenly I found myself all alone in a house after my divorce. My brother stays a few floors below and my nephew keeps dropping in, so, technically, when the lockdown was announced in 2020, I was prepared to face it. We had to all learn to live life in the new normal. I just had gratitude in my heart and kept praying for better things, which probably helped me battle the tough times. I have now formed a healthy relationship with myself."

Ridhi Dogra On Her Plans Of Quitting Acting

For the unversed, Ridhi Dogra had planned to quit acting, however, she changed her mind after exploring the different aspects of filmmaking. The actress said, "Before Woh Apna Sa happened, I had seriously thought of quitting acting because nothing was challenging enough. I wanted to work every day, but that was not happening. I realised that along with acting, it was important to learn other things, too. So, I turned to scriptwriting and did a few courses regarding the process of filmmaking and production. It's only when the webspace opened up that I felt I changed my mind, and did not feel the need to quit acting."

About Ridhi Dogra

36-year-old Ridhi started her acting career in 2007 with the show Jhoome Jiiya Re. She later featured in some of the popular shows like Seven, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Diya Aur Baati Hum and so on. She was last seen in VOOT web series Asur.