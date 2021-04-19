Ridhima Pandit On Losing Her Mother: My Mother’s World Revolved Around Me; The Loss Is Irreparable

Ridhima Pandit lost her mother Jayshree on April 4, 2021 following COVID-19 related complications. The actress is heartbroken and revealed to TOI that her mother, who was diagnosed with kidney issues five years ago, was undergoing dialysis. She added that her mother tested positive for COVID-19 a few days before she passed away.

The actress further revealed that everything was in chaos after she tested positive because of other comorbidities. She had to reach out to Sonu Sood for help once she realised that her mother might need immediate medical attention. She said, "Before I got into acting, I had worked with Sonu (Sood) as his manager at one point. So, when I realised that I might have to admit my mother to a hospital, I requested him to help me with it. A friend in Goa, too, helped. My mother was admitted to the ICU, but despite timely medical treatment, she could not be saved."

She further said that her mother's world revolved around her and her loss is irreparable. She also added that her sister has been great support during these trying times and hasn't left her side since her mother demise.

The Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant actress said, "The loss is irreparable and I can't describe my grief in words. I was miserable during the initial five days. I genuinely thought that she would recover and come home. My sister, Reema, has been a great support during these trying times. She hasn't left my side since that fateful day. My mother's world revolved around me. For her, I was always a kid. Of course, the role reversed in the last five years... I became a mother to her, taking care of her. She pulled through those terrible five years only for me. I am going through bouts of happiness and sadness. Sometimes, I cry profusely, and other times, I laugh remembering our funny banter."

Ridhima now wants to focus on her work, just like her mother would have liked her to. She said that on April 12, she went for the shoot with a heavy heart. She felt that she must have looked terrible as she had puffy eyes since she cried a lot and was tired, but added that she performed better than ever. She feels that her mother guided her through and gave her the much-needed strength. The actress concluded by saying that she is sure that her mother is happy up there and is relieved of all her pain.

