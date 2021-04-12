Ridhima Pandit Pens Heartfelt Note After Her Mother's Demise: Your Name Won't Flash On My Phone Again

Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress Ridhima Pandit's mother passed away due to COVID-19 a few days ago. The actress penned a heartfelt note for her mother, wherein she revealed that she misses her terribly. She praised her mother and said that she will miss her food and added that her name won't flash on her phone again.

Sharing a few pictures of her mother, Ridhima wrote, "Hi Mumma~Momzie~choti baby 😘 This is how I used to call you all the time.. I miss you terribly but I can feel your presence around.. you keep giving me signs..revisiting all the happy memories is what you have left us with.. thank you for dedicating your whole life to us.. so selflessly.. I still cant believe I wont get to boast to all my frnds saying "I am sending you mummy ke haath ka gujju khaana" na maine kabhi aapse cooking seekhi shit man what are my kids going to eat 💁🏻♀️☺️.. arre but I still feel like a kid and hate to realise I wont ever get to taste your haath ka khaana again.. 💔💔.. Your name wont flash on my phone again..."

She further wrote, "I wont get to yell at you for taking your medicine or eating poorly... (God!! You were famous for that).. Even though you were ailing.. you only pulled through the last five years for me :) I know mumma I know..."

Ridhima said that her mother is in a better place. Apparently, her mother had been suffering from a kidney ailment for long, but things got complicated after Covid-19 struck her. She concluded by writing, "And I am happy that all your pain and suffering has finally ended I can feel you beaming from up there.. blessing us all I love you Ma.. always and forever... No more pain.. only happiness.. you truly deserve to Rest in Peace but I know you will Rest in POWER 👊🏼 Love you my best Maa I know you will walk beside me Always and forever."

Fans and her friends from the industry including Karishma Tanna, Karan V Grover, Jigyasa Singh, Sonu Sood, Ishita Dutta and others offered condolences and commented on her post by sharing heart and folded hands emojis.

