Ridhima Pandit Pens Sweet Note On Late Mother's Birthday; Says Celebrated It Just The Way She Used To Like It

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ridhima Pandit's mother Jayshree Pandit passed away in April due to COVID-19 related complications. The actress often spoke about her mother in the Bigg Boss OTT house and used to get emotional. Recently, on the occasion of her late mother's birth anniversary, Ridhima shared an emotional note by sharing adorable pictures remembering her mother.

In the picture, Ridhima and her sister Reema were seen twinning with their late mother's portrait. In her post, Ridhima revealed that they celebrated their mom's birthday just the way she liked it.

The Pandit sisters were pretty close to their mother. She mentioned in her note that they miss her every single day and love her the most.

Ridhima wrote, "Happy Bday to our Gorgeous Mumma our Diamond Lady ♥️♥️.. we are celebrating your b'day today just the way you used to like it.. Reema and I went to your fav restaurant had your favourite food... remembered all your funny jokes... Reema and I are twinning in your kurti, trying to look like you but we aren't a patch on your beauty Maa.. we miss you every single day and love you the most..."

She further wrote, "A special thanks to my dearest @neyhaa.sharmaa for going out of your way and sending us this beautiful portrait of Mum that you have made with so much love and precision. I am really out of words to describe your talent and gesture.. my family was so so thrilled to see the portrait.. God bless you.. if mum would have been there she would have jumped with joy looking at her gorgeous self ♥️ Painted by you. Thankyou .. #maa #angel."

While Gauhar Khan wrote, "Prayers n love," Kratika Sengar, Arti Singh, Aneri Vajani, Vikas Gupta and other celebrities sent them love by commenting, "❤️" in her post.