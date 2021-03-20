Rimi Sen Reveals She Did Bigg Boss For Money & The Makers Paid Her Rs 2.25 Crore For 49 Days

Do you remember Rimi Sen was highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 9? It was said that the Bollywood actress had charged a whopping amount for her stay in the controversial reality show. Now, Rimi has herself revealed how much she was paid for the show. In an interview with Spotboye, the Dhoom actress revealed that the makers paid her Rs 2.25 crore for 49 days.

Rimi was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "See we do few things for fame and some for money. So I did Bigg Boss only for money. They paid me around Rs 2.25 crore for 49 days and nobody can earn this much money in such a short time."

Revealing why she took up the show, she said, "Most of the time people fail to understand the actual concept of Bigg Boss. The show is not about fighting and getting highlighted or giving content. This show is about getting your hidden personality out. Har kisi ke andar ek kharab shaks chhupa hua hai so usko bahar lakar vo dikhate hain ki he or she is the real person. And I found the concept very interesting when it got offered to me. They purposely create tasks in a way that your worst side comes out in public and that is something you have to have a hold on yourself." She added that those who understood the concept, they become the winners.

When asked if people's perception towards her changed after she came out of the show, she said that she never did such thing like that in the house. She added that she was calm and not affected by anyone around her at that time. She further added that she knew that she has come for money and has to behave good and go out with the good image, which she did. Rimi said she was quite successful in doing that.

Rimi, who went missing from the screens and turned producer, now wants to return to acting after a long gap of 10 years. She said that it was her conscious decision as she was not the kind of offers that she wanted.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Definitely Have Soft Corner For Each Other But Don't Know If They're In Love: Vindu

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli & Prem Bandhan Actress Chhavi Pandey Test Positive For COVID-19