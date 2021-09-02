RIP Sidharth Shukla: Balika Vadhu Star Was At The Top Of His Career, Won Hearts With Love & Hard Work

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning (September 2) at the age of 40. Sidharth was a popular TV actor who had won millions of hearts and also made his way to the digital platform and big screen.

Born to Ashok Shukla, a civil engineer and Rita Shukla, a homemaker Sidharth started out as a model. The actor holds a bachelor's degree in Interior Design and also worked as a designer for few years before joining Gladrags Manhunt and Mega model Contest in 2004. He was announced the runner-up and went on to represent India at the World's Best Model contest held in Turkey.

Shukla won the title beating 40 contestants from across Asia, Latin America, Europe and became the first Asian to win the contest. However, it wasn't long before his acting career took off. He appeared in several ads, as well as music videos before his debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008.

Within four years the actor had created quite the buzz on the small screen and bagged the lead role in Balika Vadhu. Even before he left the popular show in 2015, the actor showed his talent and hard work on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and also made his Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

In recent years, Sidharth made a big impact with only two projects in just a year. The actor's big win at Bigg Boss 13 came in 2020 and soon after he announced his OTT debut with Broken But Beautiful 3. He donned many hats including a model, host, dancer, actor and a social media influencer.

He continued to dominate social media and public appearances as a fit and stylish actor. He reportedly also won several awards from 2014 to 2019 only for his looks and style. The actor's social media fans following is also proof that he was at the top of her career.

Sidharth recently hit 1 million followers on Twitter and enjoyed a huge fan following of 3.5 million on Instagram. The actor rose to fame faster than any other TV celebrity and took over the big and small screen immediately. The humble star's last tweet has close to 30,000 likes, while his last Instagram post has 600,664 likes alone.

While he was yet to announce any upcoming project during the pandemic, fans, as well as fellow industry mates, believed the actor would achieve greater heights in coming years. Many took to social media praising his talent and hard work.

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.