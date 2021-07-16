RIP Surekha Sikri: Avika Gor & Other Celebs Mourn Actress’ Demise; Amit Behl Calls Her Death A National Loss

The nation woke up to the heartbreaking news of the three-time National Award winning actress Surekha Sikri's demise. The legendary actress passed away due to cardiac arrest today (July 16). She was 75. Celebs from television industry took to social media and shared a few statements with a few media portals, and mourned the demise of the Balika Vadhu actress.

Avika Gor shared a picture of hers and Surekha's from Balika Vadhu and captioned it as, "I have some amazing memories with Surekha ji. Apart from being an incredible actress she was a beautiful human. It was always difficult to match her energy levels during the scenes but she made sure I was comfortable every time I was around her & that taught me to be grounded. I have always wanted to be like her.. hardworking.. grounded.. kind❤️. She has truly left us a legacy to follow.Dadisaa... I will always love you, my guardian angel. RIP💔."

Kritika Kamra: #SurekhaSikri What a powerhouse! Rest in peace ma'am.

Anirudh Dave: Every role.Every character. Every scene you played as masterpiece.Loss of another amazing actor RIP #SurekhaSikri ji. शत शत नमन 🙏.

Akanksha Puri: Surekha Sikri Ji passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning 😕 I have been a huge fan of her work and love all her performance totally ! We lost of the finest actors ☹️ What a huge loss!! My condolences to the entire family 🙏 R.I.P #surekhaji You will be remembered always 🙏.

Aly Goni, Mansi Srivastava, Karan Kundra, Drashti Dhami, Mahhi Vij and Karanveer bohra mourned Surekha Sikri's demise by sharing her pictures on their Instagram stories.

Shashank Vyas, who played the role of the actress' grandson (Jagdish) in Balika Vadhu and shared a lovely bond with the veteran actress off-screen, is in complete shock. He was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "She was an institution in herself. She was a legend and a natural actress. She was full of life and positivity. She lived life on her own terms and had a sense of humor. I must have done some good in life, that I got a chance to work with her and I learned a lot in 5 yrs. We both shared an extremely close bond that will never fade away. She will be missed. May her soul rest in peace."

CINTAA member Amit Behl told ETimes TV that it is a terrible loss for the industry especially personally for him as she was his 'guru behen' as they both were trained by Shri Alkazi the founder director of the NSD.

He was quoted as saying, "Last year during the Actfest we honoured her with CINTAA hall of fame award because she was unwell we sent the award to her residence. Her health was deteriorating and we were hoping that this news shouldn't happen but her health was really bad, it is a terrible news. Three times national award winner old member of CINTAA and one of the pillars of the NSD the repertory company. She was a phenomenal actress, a wonderful human being -- apart from a personal loss I think it is a national loss."

Another core committee member of CINTAA, Nupur Alankar called her a legend and said that her husband Hemant Rege was her friend, so she knew her through his point of view. She further added that they had worked with together in Saath Phere and experience was as wonderful as she was.

Surekha's Balika Vadhu co-star Smita Bansal told ETimes TV that she woke up to the news (Surekha's demise) and is heartbroken. She called her an excellent actress, powerhouse of talent and a good human being. She said that her passing away is a great loss to the industry and for people who didn't get a chance to work with her. She added that they were very close when they worked in Balika Vadhu, but after the show went off-air she lost touch with her and now she wished that she had stayed in touch with her.

Avinash Mukherjee, who played young Jagya in the show, said that he just got the news and is deeply saddened. He added that she is one of the greatest actors and her demise is a big loss for all of them.