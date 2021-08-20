Rithvik Dhanjani Opens Up About His Break-Up With Asha Negi; Says Those 9-10 Years Of My Life Were Best Thing

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi met each other on the sets Zee TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta in 2011. The duo fell in love and dated for six long years before calling it quits last year. Their fans were very upset about their breakup. The couple did not publicly announce their breakup, but shared cryptic posts which hinted at things falling out.

Rithvik, who will be seen in a chat show By Invite Only Season 2, opened up about his break-up with Asha. He said that they are in great place and feels that those years when Asha was with him were the best thing that has ever happened to him and it really made him who he is. He also added that she helped him become so much better of a human being.

The Pavitra Rishta actor was quoted by IANS as saying, "I can't begin to thank my stars enough, not just for that relationship and not just for Asha being a part of my life but for each and every human being that loves the both of us together. Till date I still have people asking me about the times we spent on Pavitra Rishta together. "

He said that they now probably have different ways and journeys, and wished her luck.

Rithvik further added, "My love is celebrated, and it still has wings. I am in a great place; she is in a beautiful place. I wish the best for her. I think those 9-10 years of my life were the best thing that has ever happened to me, it really made me who I am, and she really helped me become so much better of a human being. I can't thank her enough. It's been a beautiful union up until the time it was. We now probably have different ways and journeys. And that's all that I live by every day."

(With IANS Inputs)