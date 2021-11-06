Rithvik Dhanjani Reveals How He Celebrated His 33rd Birthday; Read Statements

Popular TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani turned 33 yesterday (November 5, 2021), and on a special day, the star celebrated his birthday with his family members in his hometown, Madhya Pradesh. Ahead of his birthday, Rithvik had shared his birthday plans with Spotboye.

In an interview with the entertainment portal, Rithvik Dhanjani said, "I am in my hometown in the house where I was born. I am here with my family, my extended family. I am here with my parents, my grandparents and everyone and I am celebrating my birthday and my Diwali with them."

The Cartel actor further added, "My special plan is to visit all the places where I used to go as a child. The places where I have spent glimpses of my childhood, like my school and the mandir near my house. The celebration behind me is in a very desi style and this is all what my birthday is going to be like."

Rithvik Dhanjani has also shared some cute videos with his grandfather and captioned the post as, "Birthday mornings like these❤️ That's my daddy, he did not remember it's my birthday so when I asked him dadaa what's today he says it's the day for you to give me a massage😅 So I traded a massage for his blessing and a birthday wish."

Moreover, several TV actors including his ex-girlfriend Asha Negi wished Rithvik Dhanjani on his birthday on social media. Talking about the actor, he was last seen hosting Super Dancer Chapter 4 judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. He was last featured in Cartel, which was released on ALTBalaji and MX Player in August 2021.