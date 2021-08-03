Rithvik Dhanjani Reveals The Real Reason Behind Not Doing Daily Soaps After Pavitra Rishta

TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who shot to fame with the popular show Pavitra Rishta, has been staying away from daily soap for quite a long time now. After Pavitra Rishta, the actor has not done any daily soap and shifted himself into hosting and acting in web series. Now, Rithvik Dhanjani is all set to feature in ALTBalaji and MX Player's web series Cartel.

Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, Rithvik Dhanjani said that he was never offered a show that he fell in love with. The actor also stated that he loved a few stories but couldn't do it due to his work commitments. He said, "Honesty, till date whatever work I have done, I have fallen in love with the work even before starting it. When I did Pavitra Rishta, I really loved my character and the show right from the beginning. Fortunately, or unfortunately, after that, I was not offered any story that I fell in love with or felt like I should do it."

Asha Negi Has THIS To Say About Her Difficult Breakup With Ex-BF Rithvik Dhanjani

While citing the real reason behind not doing daily soaps after Pavitra Rishta, Rithvik said, "I have not done television for last 8 years; I have not touched any daily soap. It was not like that there were not any good stories; They were a couple of stories in between this entire span of time, I genuinely wanted to do it but I feel har kisi ko mukammal jahan nahi milta'. Maybe those stories were not made for me. I really wanted to do those shows and tried my level best but that couldn't happen due to whatsoever reason."

Rithvik Dhanjani Pens Adorable Birthday Wish For Surbhi Jyoti; Says 'I Feel I Only Know You A Little Now'

Talking about Rithvik Dhanjani's career, he started his career with the show Bandini in 2009. After working in a few shows, his character Arjun Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta gave him recognition in the industry. After hosting and featuring in various reality shows, Rithvik featured in a web series XXX Uncensored. Talking about his upcoming web series, Cartel, the show also stars Supriya Pathak, Jitendra Joshi, Tanuj Virwani, Pranati Rai Prakash, Girija Godbole, Amey Wagh and so on.