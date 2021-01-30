Roadies 9’s Vikas Khoker Claims Vikas Gupta Wanted To See His Private Parts; Accuses Him Of Ruining Lives

Vikas Khoker Makes Shocking Revelations About Vikas Gupta

In an interview with NBT, Khoker said that Gupta is crying foul in the reality show to gain sympathy. He claimed that Gupta approached him to get involved physically and fulfil his sexual desire. The Roadies 9 winner further gave examples of Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma and said that the duo got work quickly as they were in relationship with Vikas Gupta at different times.

‘Vikas Gupta approached me to fulfil his sexual desires’

Khoker said, "After I won Roadies in the year 2012, many people asked me to get involved with them physically and one of them was Vikas Gupta, who had approached me to fulfil his sexual desires."

He added that he had first met Gupta at a coffee shop in Andheri and exchanged numbers. He added that at that time, Gupta had not started his own production house and was working with Balaji for a show with Parth Samthaan.

He further added that one day, at around 8 pm, he got a call from Gupta, who asked him to come to his house at Malad West. Khoker told Gupta that he won't be able to come and will meet him the next day at the coffee shop or somewhere else. However, he told him that he has a body ache and wanted him to give him a massage. Khoker said that he was shocked and also embarrassed to hear that.

‘He Wanted To See My Body And Private Parts’

"Though I somehow avoided Gupta on that day, he later approached me through an actor friend who told me that he can help me get a good job in the industry as Gupta had a very strong hold in Ekta Kapoor's company Balaji. But I made it clear that I do not want to compromise and will do whatever I can with my hard work."

The Roadies winner further said, "Once Gupta asked for my photos, saying he wants to cast me in a show. I sent some of my pictures but he asked me to send nudes. He told me that he wanted to see my body and private parts."

Gupta Always Gave Examples Of Parth & Priyank To Struggling Actors

Khoker added that Gupta always gave examples of Parth and Priyank to struggling actors. He claimed that Gupta told him whoever will be close to him will become a star like Priyank and Parth, and accused the producer of ruining the careers of those who do not listen to him. He also revealed that during the #MeToo movement, Gupta became cautious of approaching people, especially struggling actors.