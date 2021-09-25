Roadies Fame Shreya Kalra On Indore Viral Video Row: Govt Has Much Time That They Filed FIR Against Me

Roadies Revolution fame Shreya Kalra was in the news for her viral video, in which she danced on the zebra crossing when the signal turned red. She had landed into legal trouble for the video as a police complaint was filed against her. Now, the issue has been settled as she paid Rs 200 to get over the charge of IPC section 290 for 'public nuisance'.

Recently, in an interview ETimes TV, Roadies Revolution fame Shreya Kalra revealed that her mother was stressed, while her father was seeking help from many people. While speaking about the same, Shreya said, "I was very anxious. This was the first time it was happening to me and I really got scared. I was getting calls. My mom was also very stressed. I thought it was blown out of proportion by the media. There are many things - robbery, dacoits, murders and nobody acts on it. People don't get justice for years. And a small thing like this, which is a mistake and not a crime, you filed an FIR against a girl."

Shreya Kalra also spoke about the allegations against her and took a dig at the Madhya Pradesh government. She said, "And they said, 'Ashleelta faila rahi hai yeh ladki' and there were so many allegations against me in just four days... I got depressed. I kept thinking how to handle this. People started trolling me, drop hate comments on my profile. People said, 'She should go to jail for this.' I kept thinking that they just can't differentiate between a crime and mischief. The Govt. has so much time, that they filed an FIR against me."

Roadies Revolution Fame Shreya Kalra Booked For Dancing On Zebra Crossing In Indore; Details Inside

Former Roadies Winner Shweta Mehta Opens Up About Her Near-Fatal Accident, Says She Took Two Years To Recover

Shreya feels blessed to get help from Indore's DSP Umakant Choudhary. She said, "Indore's DSP Umakant Choudhary Sir helped me a lot. He told me to meet him to sort it out. He was the one who got me out of it." Shreya Kalra further added that people abused her and posted hate comments and threats on social media. Now, she will be careful before posting anything on social media. "I shouldn't do anything ke firse FIR ka case ho jaye," Shreya added. For the unversed, Shreya Kalra has moved to Mumbai post the incident to avoid people's comments.