Roadies Revolution Fame Shreya Kalra Booked For Dancing On Zebra Crossing In Indore; Details Inside

Authorities’ Reaction

According to the Times of India, on September 15, 2021, Minister of Home Affairs, Law, Prisons, and Parliamentary Affairs, Narottam Mishra ordered police to file a case against Shreya Kalra. In the statement, Mishra said, "Whatever her intentions, her way was wrong. I have asked the authorities to register a case against her under Motor Vehicles Act so that no one dares follow this and it doesn't happen again."

Indore ASP’s Statement

Indore ASP Rajesh Raghuwanshi revealed that the case has been registered against Shreya Kalra under IPC section 290 for ‘public nuisance'. He told TOI, "Even if the signal was red, the girl was dancing in the middle of traffic, which is a nuisance whatever her intentions be."

Who Is Shreya Kalra?

Shreya Kalra is a famous digital creator from Indore. She entered the Roadies Revolution as a wild card contestant. She performed exceedingly well in the show. She was a part of Nikhil Chinapa's team. She got eliminated from the show along with Zabi, ahead of the semi-finale of Roadies Revolution.