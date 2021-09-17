Roadies Revolution Fame Shreya Kalra Booked For Dancing On Zebra Crossing In Indore; Details Inside
Roadies Revolution contestant Shreya Kalra has reportedly been booked for dancing on zebra crossing in Indore. The Digital Creator had shared a reel video on her Instagram, in which she danced on the streets when the signal turned red. She captioned the video as, "Please do not break the rules - red sign means you have to stop at the signal not because I'm dancing and wear your masks guys 🌶😈."
Well, the video went viral on social media, fans started trending it on the internet. In the video, Shreya explained her real motive behind the video. She said that she wants to aware people of the traffic rules. However, the authorities have taken action against her.
Sakib Khan From Roadies Revolution Quits Showbiz To Follow Religious Path; Shares Long Note
Splitsvilla 13: Kevin Almasifar On Attacking Shivam Sharma: I Never Wanted To Hurt Him Like That
Authorities’ Reaction
According to the Times of India, on September 15, 2021, Minister of Home Affairs, Law, Prisons, and Parliamentary Affairs, Narottam Mishra ordered police to file a case against Shreya Kalra. In the statement, Mishra said, "Whatever her intentions, her way was wrong. I have asked the authorities to register a case against her under Motor Vehicles Act so that no one dares follow this and it doesn't happen again."
Indore ASP’s Statement
Indore ASP Rajesh Raghuwanshi revealed that the case has been registered against Shreya Kalra under IPC section 290 for ‘public nuisance'. He told TOI, "Even if the signal was red, the girl was dancing in the middle of traffic, which is a nuisance whatever her intentions be."
Who Is Shreya Kalra?
Shreya Kalra is a famous digital creator from Indore. She entered the Roadies Revolution as a wild card contestant. She performed exceedingly well in the show. She was a part of Nikhil Chinapa's team. She got eliminated from the show along with Zabi, ahead of the semi-finale of Roadies Revolution.