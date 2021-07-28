Former Roadies Winner Shweta Mehta Opens Up About Her Near-Fatal Accident, Says She Took Two Years To Recover

Shweta Mehta, who emerged as the winner of Roadies season 15 in 2017, recently opened up about a near-fatal accident that left her bed-ridden and out-of-work for two years. Mehta met with a serious accident in September 2019 at a trampoline park in Surat and suffered seven fractures in her neck, and damaged three bones in her spinal cord.

She shared about the financial hardships she had to face after her life-threatening accident and how she bounced back in an interview with TOI. Shweta said, "I was at the peak of my career. A charming, beautiful, young girl doing various brand endorsements, music videos and I was working on another reality show. I wanted to do a Punjabi movie, there were so many things in the pipeline. And suddenly I lost out on everything. I lost everything, all my future projects within a month."

She also revealed that because of her accident, casting directors are hesitant to hire her for adventure-based reality shows. "Khatron Ke Khiladi was something that I really wanted to do and I got a call also from someone and even he asked me the same thing. He asked, 'Shweta we want a medical certificate because we think you won’t be able to perform'," she added.

The reality show winner was surprised that nobody came forward to help her. She even shared that some people returned to endorse the trampoline park's whilst she was in the process of filing a lawsuit against them.

She further continued, "But honestly I fought a lot, I am from a middle-class family, I did not have any compensation, whatever savings I had I used it all on my treatment. There were projects, endorsement lineup, there was no money flowing in my account. I had used all my money. Secondly, I was fighting with all the influential people. They also warned me that they would hurt my parents. I just had to let that go... I was supposed to have 20 lakh in my account by this year as per my plan but I had zero balance in my account."