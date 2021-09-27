Roadies X9 Audition Details Out! Here’s How You Can Register For Roadies New Season

Roadies season 19 aka Roadies X9 is all set to start soon on MTV. The highly popular youth-based show has been ruling the audiences' hearts for showing some amazing drama and action in the show. Let us tell you, the show has given popular gems to the industry like Rannvijay Singha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aanchal Khurana, Priyank Sharma, Shiv Thakare and many others.

A few days ago, the makers shared a teaser of the upcoming season, Roadies X9 on Twitter, and since then, fans are very excited to witness the adventurous upcoming season of Roadies. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roadies makers will be taking virtual auditions of the candidates. The makers have recently revealed the audition details of Roadies X9. Let's have a look-

An aspiring Roadies need to visit www.voot.com or Voot App. They will have to fill in the necessary details asked by the site to register for Roadies new season. The applicants have to mention their name, email id and mobile number (Mandatory columns).

Hip hop, climb, jump, and run, you have to be best in everything and that's how you become the one.



If you have this energy in you then send in your entries on @justvoot for the all new season of #MTVRoadies: https://t.co/q93fHKCTsY pic.twitter.com/GfW7Ou3WpM — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) September 26, 2021

Moreover, the applicants also have to put his/her Facebook Profile Link and Instagram Profile Link in the form. Apart from that, they have to make a 1 to 3 minutes video, in which they need to highlight their personality and tell them why they are a good fit for Roadies. The applicants have to attach the video and check the terms and conditions column and submit the details.

After that, they will receive a call from the concerned person for the next round. Well, the procedure is very simple and can give you a chance to be in the Roadies X9. So, get ready for the 19th season of Roadies, which is coming on MTV next month.