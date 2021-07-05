Rohan Mehra And Ariah Agarwal Break Silence Over Their Relationship Rumours; Read Statements

TV actors Rohan Mehra and Ariah Agarwal were reportedly dating each other for the past few months. However, a latest report published in Times of India stated that the couple broke up with each other. For the unversed, Rohan and Ariah are family friends. The actress' brother Ayush Agarwal has featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

A source informed TOI that Rohan Mehra was regularly spotted on the sets of Ariah Agarwal's show Prem Bandhan in Silvassa. The couple used to spend quality time with each other, but their relationship didn't last long. Amidst all such rumours, Rohan and Ariah opened up about their relationship status and said that they are just good friends.

In an interview with the same portal, Rohan Mehra said, "There is no truth to these rumours. I am just focusing on my work. Ariah is a family friend and I don't want to upset my equation with her." On the other hand, Ariah Agarwal said that Rohan visited the sets a few times in Silvassa. "We spent time together but as friends. Many other friends also used to visit me in Silvassa. In fact, Rohan and I would love to work together in future. But I am not dating him. There is no truth to these rumours. Rohan is a good guy and will always continue to be a good friend," she said.

Rohan Mehra On Karan Mehra's Arrest After Hitting Wife Nisha Rawal: I Have Never Seen Him Losing His Temper

Talking about Rohan Mehra and Ariah Agarwal's past relationships, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was dating his co-star Kanchi Singh for four years. However, the couple broke up a while ago due to some differences. On the other hand, Ariah Agarwal was reportedly dating her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan, however, the duo denied the rumours.

Ariah Agarwal Denies Dating Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Co-star Parth Samthaan

On the professional front, Rohan Mehra was last seen in the ALTBalaji web series Crashh. He has featured in several TV shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and so on. He was also a part of Bigg Boss 10. On the other hand, Ariah Agarwal is a fashion designer. She started her acting career with the show Kya Haal Mr Paanchaal? in 2017. She is currently seen in the Dangal TV show Prem Bandhan.