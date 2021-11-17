Rohan Mehra Says Bigg Boss Fame Is Short-Lived; Reveals Whom He Sees In Top In Bigg Boss 15

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra surprised everyone by participating in Bigg Boss 10. The actor said that the show really worked for him. However, he feels that Bigg Boss fame is short-lived and one has to know how to cash in on it.

Rohan was quoted by TOI as saying, "Till the time the new season hadn't started creating a buzz, I was enjoying the Bigg Boss fame. Even when I went to Dubai people recognised me, so for me it reached an international level. It was fun but it is short-lived. So one has to use that popularity and fame well. That is the best time and during that time some big opportunities can be grabbed."

He said that Bigg Boss got him in focus as he bagged a role in Sasural Simar Ka before the next season hit the tube.

Rohan feels not that not everyone is benefitted from the show and added that many people from his season couldn't do well after the show and even now are struggling. He added, "That time is very important and one needs to make the most of it. You need to know how to cash in on that short-lived fame. As soon as a new season comes in, the craze for the old contestants dies down."

The actor also feels that who participates in show will never get over it fully. He said that one can take 'a contestant out of the Bigg Boss house but not Bigg Boss out of a contestant'. He added that no matter what he is doing, but whenever he watches some clip, it reminds him of his time in the house. He feels that it will be the same even after ten years.

Namish Taneja: To Say BB 15's Tejasswi Is Faking Her Relationship With Karan Kundrra To Get Ratings Is Wrong

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains 5th Place; Kundali Bhagya Re-Enters Top 10

Because of his experience, he said that he can easily make a few predictions like who will stay and who will not. He said that he watches the game whenever he gets time.

When asked whom he sees in the top in Bigg Boss 15, he took the names of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundraa. He also feels Vishal Kotian too is playing smartly, however, he concluded by saying that one never knows when Bigg Boss changes its gears.