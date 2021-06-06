Rohanpreet Singh Wishes Neha Kakkar On Her Birthday With A Romantic Note; Shares Midnight Celebration Photo

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar is celebrating her 33rd birthday today on June 6. On the special occasion, Neha's husband Rohanpreet Singh took to social media and penned a romantic note for her. He accompanied it with a sweet picture of himself with Neha and called her his 'queen.' Singh also promised his wife that he will love her every moment of their lives in the birthday note.

Neha and Rohanpreet are seen flashing their cute smiles in the photo as they happily pose with each other in the frame. Sharing the love-soaked picture, Rohanpreet wrote, "Hey My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar. Today Is Your Birthday Mujhe Kehna hai ke Jitni Care Maine Aapki Ab Tak Ki Hai, Aane waale Har Ek Din, Main Iss Se Zyada Care Karunga Aap Mujhe Har Ik Way Mein Bht Pyare Lagte ho. Main Promise krta hun Main Bhi Aapko Har Khushi Doonga.. I’m Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love"

Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Dance To 'Tera Suit’ Song As They Begin Holi Celebration With A Pool Party

He went on to add, “I Hope When You Read This, You Will Smile!! I always feel Blessed when you are Next to Me. You are Forever Mine!!!!👸🏻❤️ God Bless You Nehu My Queen (sic).” Check out the post below:

Not just this, Rohan also shared a photo from their midnight celebration at home on his Instagram stories. The photo features a beautiful birthday cake along with bouquets and decorative balloons.

Neha Kakkar’s Husband Rohanpreet Singh Gets 'Nehu’s Man’ Tattooed On His Arm On Valentine’s Day

For the unversed, this year happens to be Neha’s first birthday with husband Rohanpreet Singh post their marriage. The couple tied the knot on October 24 last year and since have been enjoying all their special firsts whilst sharing glimpses of these cute moments online. On the professional front, the duo recently collaborated on their third song together named 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa.’