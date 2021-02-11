Rohit Reddy Shares Unseen Video With Anita Hassanandani From The Hospital As They Welcome Their Baby

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday evening. The social media was abuzz and with congratulatory messages for the couple as soon as Rohit made the baby announcement in an Instagram post.

Rohit also shared a picture with Anita from the hospital room, where the new parents were seen holding hands. He then gave us a glimpse of the little munchkin in his Instagram stories. The picture saw the little one’s hand lovingly holding on to one of his father’s fingers.

And now, Rohit has shared an unseen video with Anita from the hospital, from when they welcomed their baby boy. In the video, Anita is lying down while an ecstatic Rohit is unable to contain his happiness on seeing the baby. Anita is heard saying, “His nose is like yours.” One can also hear other folks saying congratulations to the couple. Take a look!

In the meantime, Anita too has shared an update about her health with her fans on her Instagram account. The actress shared a selfie from the hospital bed and is seen winking at the camera while holding a thumbs up pose. She also wrote, “All good, Jai Mata di.” She also shared a picture from her maternity photoshoot with Rohit.

In an earlier interview, Anita had opened up about preparing for the arrival of her baby. She shared with Express Parenting, ” We are nervous, as there are so many things we will experience for the first time and our decisions and choices will shape the future of our little one. We have friends and family guiding us at every step. We keep reading blogs and acquainting ourselves with various things that we should invest in. We are excited and look forward to the beautiful journey.”

