Rohit Shetty Is All Set To Return With 11th Season Of Khatron Ke Khiladi, To Start Shooting From Summer 2021

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of the most talked-about stunt-based reality show, all thanks to its interesting line-up of contestants. The show which has been in the news since its inception will soon return to the small screen to entertain the audience. According to a media report, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be returning to host Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “As per his contract Rohit has already committed for two seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi and will start shooting for season 11 from Summer this year. As of now, the plan is to shoot it abroad like they do with every season. They are on the hunt for a location where they can film safely. However, a final call on the shooting location will be taken at a later date keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind.”

For the unversed, Rohit Shetty has earlier hosted seasons five, six, eight, nine and ten of the show. The previous season was won by actress Karishma Tanna. This was followed by the makers even introducing Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India in August 2020. The special edition was won by actress Nia Sharma and was also hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Meanwhile, Rohit is busy shooting for his next Cirkus which features Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The much-awaited comedy also has Varun Sharma and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. Fans are also eagerly waiting for his Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi to release in theatres.

