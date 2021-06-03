Rohit Verma: Nisha Rawal Got Stitches On Her Forehead; She Didn't Have To Go Through Plastic Surgery

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra was arrested after his actress-wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him. It was said that Karan banged Nisha's head on to the wall, however, the actor had something else to say. He said that it was Nisha who smashed her own head on wall. Nisha's friend Rohit Verma had shared pictures of the actress and showed how badly she was injured. He had also told that she was undergoing plastic surgery yesterday.

Now, the fashion designer has shared Nisha's surgery update. He revealed that Nisha's surgery went well and is resting at home. He also revealed that Nisha didn't have to undergo plastic surgery and had a few stitches on her forehead.

Rohit was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Nisha is stable now and she has been discharged from the hospital last night. She is at home right now and taking rest. Her surgery went well, she didn't have to go through plastic surgery. She got stitches on her forehead and the doctors did a great job."

The fashion designer also shared a few pictures on his Instagram account and spoke about how he has seen Nisha go through tough times. He added that she will take sometime to heal.

He wrote, "Nisha, the most resilient and gentle soul has always believed in finding solutions amicably. I have seen her through her highs and lows and she has always risen above the blocks of life with an additional smile on her face. This time, she has been at the receiving end of untamed anger which has impacted her physically and no amount of excuses can justify this act against her."

He also had something to say for those who are picking up sides without knowing everything. He further wrote, "For those who pick sides without knowledge, understand that no individual has the right to touch another person with an ill intention or hurt them physically which in turn leads to mental trauma. If you still don't get this basic understanding, then it's high time you ask your mother how to be a human to begin with. The facade hides the true fact and people are very good at that . Picking up sides trolling and supporting won't help as it is very easy to sit back and comment on other people going through rough patches. The book should not be judged by its cover and every story in life has a dark side too. We must pray that things fall in place without any damage to anyone be it of any sort and moreover in all this we must never forget that there is a child involved who is at this point oblivious to the cruel workings of the world let's keep his innocence intact."

For those who are trolling, he said, "U need to answer ur souls are u in favour of Physical Abuse (Domestic Violence)?"

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.