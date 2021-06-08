Rohit Verma Says He Will Support His Best Friend Nisha Rawal & Wishes Karan Mehra The Best In Life

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's marriage has hit a rough patch and the couple's fight shocked everyone as the former was arrested. Later, Karan was released on bail. Many of their friends had taken sides and supported the actors. Rohit Verma, who has been supporting Nisha, in his recent interview with Pinkvilla said that both are precious to him, but he will support his best friend Nisha.

Rohit was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "She is fine, she is going on. They (Nisha and Karan) both are very precious to me, but obviously I'll support my best friend because we have both grown up together and I have seen her journey."

He further added, "I wish Karan all the best in life, but I have got no relationship with him. I am supporting my friend."

When asked if the couple has plans of moving to court, he refused to comment on the same and said that he cannot give information about the same.

Nidhi Uttam & Manav Gohil React To Karan-Nisha Fight; YRKKH Actress Says Even Hina Khan Is Shocked

It has to be recalled that Rohit had shared picture of Nisha's injured face picture and had extended his complete support to her. A few days ago he had given health update about Nisha, when she underwent surgery.

Karan Mehra Reveals Having Suicidal Thoughts In The Past; Accuses Nisha Rawal Of Physically Abusing Him

Karan and Nisha, who got married in 2012, have four-year-old son Kavish. Karan was arrested following a complaint by Nisha accusing him of domestic violence. On the other hand, Karan had claimed that Nisha had herself banged her head on the wall and she had switched off the camera. He had also claimed that she is bipolar, to which Nisha had accepted and said that she is bipolar by not a psycho.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.