Rrahul Sudhir’s Mother Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Rrahul Sudhir's mother Sunita passed away yesterday night (May 24, 2021) due to COVID-19 complications. She had tested positive a couple of weeks ago, and was undergoing treatment for the same in the hospital. The actor had also requested plasma for his mother. But sadly, she succumbed to the virus last night.

Meenakshi Sethi, who play ans important role in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 confirmed Rrahul Sudhir's mother's demise during an interaction with a fan. When asked about his mother's health, she said, "Nothing to ask now, She has left for her heavenly abode, last night! It's really sad to tell you all that she is no more!"

Well, after learning about Rrahul Sudhir's mother's demise, his fans started expressing grief. One Twitter user wrote, "RIP sunita aunty. Om shanti. Live happyily in heaven near god. If you'll be happy there your family and your world (rahul sir) will be happy here. I pray to god that give rahul sir and his family strength and happiness. #IshqMeinMarjawan2 #RrahulSudhir."

Another user tweeted, "May #RrahulSudhir mother rest in peace everyone pray for his other family members too who're covid positive. This situation is worst plus nobody should tag him in if now #IshqMeinMarjawan2 #RiAnsh."

For the unversed, on the occasion of Mother's Day 2021, Rrahul Sudhir had requested his fans to pray for his mother's speedy recovery. Meanwhile, the actor is currently seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 opposite Helly Shah.

May her soul rest in peace!