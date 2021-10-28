Rrahul Sudhir Says He Lived In Small 1 RK With 6 People In Mumbai During Initial Days Of His Career

Rrahul Sudhir is one of the most popular actors in the Indian TV industry. He shot to fame with the show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. The actor has done a lot of hard work to taste success in the entertainment industry. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Rrahul opened up about the initial days of his career, where he had to live in a small 1 RK flat with 6 people.

When asked about managing in Mumbai during his struggling days, Rrahul Sudhir said, "There was no space to stay. My uncle was here, he used to stay in Bandra back then and he's shifted to Colaba. I stayed there for a few days and I realised 'No, this isn't quite working out. This is too much comfort and I clearly don't want to just be a parasite to my uncle's house and just enjoy my time having free food, free roof and all that comfort.' Then, I shifted to Andheri, and man, that was something. I was staying in a very very small 1RK with six people in it, and there was nothing about food, the water supply was only once in the morning. So, if you don't take a bath in the morning, you can't go and audition. I don't think the water was enough for six people. So, everybody had to sort of manage. That was a fun time and a good space to be in."

Almost every actor in the entertainment industry come across the issue of the casting couch. However, Rrahul Sudhir is one of those exceptions, who has never faced the casting couch in his career. The actor feels lucky about the same. He said that several people have been quite helpful to him. The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Rrahul Sudhir said, "It's just the kind of support I got that I don't end up in something wrong or something that I don't want to do. It (casting couch) never happened to me. I was always wondering, why didn't it happen to me. Somebody should have at least said once but it never happened. Slight hint at least (laughs)."

Rrahul Sudhir has always been linked to his Twisted co-star Nia Sharma. Many people think that they are dating but the couple never opened up about their alleged relationship. When asked about the link-up rumours with Nia, Rrahul said, "It's not natural of them (people) to say that. Of course, that's what they would think and that's the most obvious thing to say but people don't realise, I have had a history with somebody, who I worked with the most in the industry in my little span of work here in Mumbai. So, they think that 'Oh, the association and now they are a couple and now they are dating, oh, they are always together.' Arre, we are friends, we always catch up, that's what we do. When we are playing, we are together, when we are watching films, we are together. So, clearly, I mean, I get it, but they don't realise that it's not just me there. There are other people also but somehow only I get connected, which is okay. I have developed a strange sense of wholeness to that rumour. It's very comforting and we often tend to laugh about it that you (Nia) and I are dating a lot and apparently, it's going great. So, we have a good laugh about that. All of these things are so minuscule to the kind of things you want to do as an individual, it doesn't affect me even once."

Talking about Rrahul Sudhir's career, he has acted in several TV shows like Gulmohar Grand, Rajaa Betaa, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Pinjara Khoobsurti Ka and so on. He was also a part of web series like All About Section 377, Gehraiyaan, Maaya, Spotlight, Twisted, Twisted 2 and so on.