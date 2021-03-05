Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Approached For Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla, who had also participated in the controversial reality show, have been in the news for both professional and personal reasons. While Rubina is enjoying her victory and partying with her friends, it is being said that she and Abhinav have been approached for upcoming season of Colors' stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Since a long time, there have been reports that the duo might even participate in dance reality show Nach Baliye. But in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Abhinav has refuted the reports and said that they have neither been approached for Nach Baliye nor Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Meanwhile, it has to be recalled that in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rubina had revealed that they were on verge of getting divorce. But now, the couple said that Bigg Boss has made their relationship stronger.

While talking to Firstpost, Rubina had said, "In the outside world, you have choices and you can escape, but when you are locked up in a house, you have no choice. You can either fight or take a flight. We chose to face the challenge head on and win it for ourselves and that in turn made us, our relationship and our bond stronger."

Coming back to the reality shows- While more information about Khatron Ke Khiladi is yet to be revealed, news about the Nach Baliye 10 have been doing the rounds since a long time. It is being said that Rupali Ganguly-Ashwin Verma, Deepika Singh-Rohit Raj Goyal, Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal, Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar and Megha Chakraborty and her partner, who is not from the industry have been approached for the show. However, there is no confirmation from the makers or the celebrities about the same yet.

